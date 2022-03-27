Taylor Hawkins Had at Least 10 Different Substances in His System When He Died, Preliminary Toxicology Report
A urine toxicology test turned up 10 substances in Taylor Hawkins’ system at his time of death.
Taylor Hawkins had 10 substances in his system at his time of death, according to a preliminary forensic medical study released by the Attorney General’s office in Colombia.
The report says the Foo Fighters drummer had substances including marijuana, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids. The statement says the National Institute of Forensic Medicine continues to investigate.
The statement continued, “The National Institute of Forensic Medicine continues the medical studies to achieve total clarification of the events that led to the death of Taylor Hawkins” and the attorney general’s office will continue to investigate his cause of death in a “timely manner.”
The band was in Bogota, Colombia, Friday to perform at a festival as part of a South American tour. Shortly before Foo Fighters were scheduled to take the stage around 11 p.m. Friday, the band made the announcement on their social media pages that Hawkins had died.
No official cause of death has been released yet. Hawkins was 50 years old.
