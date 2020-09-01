Dave Grohl Accepts 10-Year-Old Girl’s Drum Challenge to Play Foo Fighters Classic ‘Everlong’ 

Dave Grohl has put a smile on one fan’s face after accepting a drum challenge she extended to the musician on social media. Nandi Bushell is a 10-year-old musician from England who has gone viral after posting videos of herself playing the music of Rage Against the Machine, Muse, and Metallica. She recently challenged the former Nirvana drummer to a drum off.

She wanted to play his band, Foo Fighters, classic single “Everlong.” Well, now the challenge is on as Grohl accepted the invitation over the weekend.

Taking to Twitter, Grohl posted a video of himself drumming to the song and a caption saying, “Challenge accepted. Haven’t played these songs in a loooooong time.....thanks for the inspiration!!! Your move!!! Your friend in rock, Dave (Thanks to my daughter, Harper for letting me borrow her drum set).”

Nandi posted a still of her reacting to the Grohl’s acceptance and was elated to see that the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is will to jam with her while she is in England and he is in California.

“This is UNREAL! I can’t believe Dave Grohl actually accepted my drum battle, Thank you!” she wrote.

Grohl then challenged her to learn his other, other, other band, Them Crooked Vultures, song, “Dead End Friends.”





This is UNREAL! I can’t believe Dave Grohl actually accepted my drum battle, Thank you! Now it’s my turn to learn ‘dead end friends’ by @crookedvultures! I am going to checkmate this one too! Thank you Harper for lending your Dad the kit! @foofighters #davegrohl #foofighters pic.twitter.com/gAyoVYSySM — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) August 29, 2020

Due to COVID-19, Foo Fighters have to cancel plans for their 2020 tour, which marked 25 years as a band. Grohl, in the meantime, can be seen as himself in “Bill and Ted: Face the Music.”

