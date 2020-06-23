Tom Morello Gifts 10-Year-Old Rage Against the Machine Fan Guitar

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello has gifted a 10-year-old fan a custom guitar after she went viral playing some of the band's hits on social media.

In recent weeks Morello has had to explain his political stance after some fans just figured out Rage Against the Machine's songs had a political message. Now, he's reached out to Nandi Bushell with a brand new one-of-a-kind guitar.

Bushell went viral earlier this month after she posted a clip of herself jamming to the band’s 2000 classic “Guerrilla Radio.”

The iconic guitarist saw the clip of the young lady from Great Britain and said “well now we are on the right track” but didn’t stop there as Bushnell received a special package at her home.

The “Bulls on Parade” guitarist sent her a Fender Soul Power Stratocaster.

“Hey Nandi, I’d like you to have this guitar as a gift from me to you because you rock so great, and to see someone rocking so great who is so young, it really gives me hope for the future,” Morello said in a video statement to Nandi.

“I didn’t start playing guitar until I was 17 years old, so you are way, super-far ahead of me, and I look forward to hearing a lot more of your music in the future. You’ve got a lot of soul, and here’s a little Soul Power to go with it. Keep it up!”

After opening the guitar case and seeing the brand new instrument, she thanked him in a video message and said “I can’t wait to jam with you.”

Rage Against the Machine were supposed to reunite and tour with Run the Jewels in what was dubbed the “Public Service Announcement Tour” this summer. The run was to include stops at Coachella, the Boston Calling Festival, and multiple nights at Madison Square Garden, but the tour has been postponed a full year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

