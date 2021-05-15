The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has revealed its 2021 Inductees. They are Tina Turner, Carole King, the Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren. The organization notes that they are celebrating the most diverse list of Inductees in their history.

According to NBC News, three artists are two-time inductees. Tina was inducted with Ike Turner in 1991, Carole King was inducted with Gerry Goffin in 1990, and Foo Fighter’s Dave Grohl was inducted with Nirvana in 2014.

Receiving the Early Influence Award will be Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron. Receiving the Musical Excellence Award will be LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads. And Clarence Avant will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

After the announcement, several of the 2021 Inductees went to social media to acknowledge their achievement. Tina Turner wrote, “I am absolutely thrilled to be included into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame amongst such amazing artists! Thank you for all your continued love and support over the years!”

LL Cool J said, “You can do anything you put your mind to. Thank you.”

And the Foo Fighters jokingly wrote, “Holy s—t! The guitar player from The Germs is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!!!”

According to the organization's website, to be eligible for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, artists are required to have released their first record 25 years prior to induction. From there, ballots are sent to an international voting body of over 1,200 artists. They include current living Inductees, members of the music industry, and historians.

There are also several factors to how talent is chosen. The Hall of Fame website states, “Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.”

John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, recently said in a statement, “This diverse class of talented Inductees reflects the Rock Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture. It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s Induction Ceremony in Cleveland.”

The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET. The event will be at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Tickets go on sale in July.

