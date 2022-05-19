Actress Emmy Rossum makes the startling transformation into Los Angeles legend Angelyne for the new limited series of the same name.

Rossum, known for Showtime “Shameless,” endured up to seven hours in the makeup chair and wore three-pound prosthetic breasts for the show.

Before there was Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton, there was Angelyne. She pioneered self-promotion and was famous for being famous, plastering her image on billboards and cruising Sunset Boulevard in her bubble-gum pink Corvette.

For all these years, one question remained: who is the real Angelyne?

Inside Edition met up with her on Sunset Boulevard. Now reportedly 71, she’s still driving the same Corvette and exits her car with her signature leg kick and does what she does best — attract attention.



She showed Inside Edition chief correspondent Jim Moret how she sells T-shirts with her image out of the back of her car.

But Angelyne says she's not happy about the miniseries, which began streaming Thursday on Peacock.



“I had a little glimpse of it, and I refuse to watch it. It doesn’t do me justice. Would you be flattered if someone played you and misrepresented you?” Angelyne said.

The show is based on an article in the Hollywood Reporter, which shows a high school yearbook photo, purportedly of Angelyne, and declares she was born in Poland in 1950 to Holocaust survivors.



Angelyne told Inside Edition the photo is not her.



When Inside Edition tried to ask about it, she threatened to end the interview.

