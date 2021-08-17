LA Police Need Help Tracking Down Van Where Blood-Curdling Screams Were Heard Coming From

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is appealing to the public for help identifying a van where a woman was heard on video screaming desperately for help.

The footage taken from an apartment in Los Angeles shows a white van parked on a dark street. What appears to be a dog pacing near the vehicle is also seen in the video.

The woman yells, “Somebody help me!”

“Stop! Stop! They’re abducting her. Call 911!” the man behind the camera says.

“Let’s go. Come on,” a man says from the van.

None of the individuals are visible in the video. After the van door shut, the vehicle took off.

The vehicle has solar panels and air conditioner on the roof.

While the person who shot the video believes he witnessed an abduction, authorities will only say they are still investigating.

