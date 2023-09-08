Ten-year-old Riley Tromello weighs 92lbs. and can already lift close to her body weight.

She is a national champion who has no problem throwing 70lbs. of sheer metal above her head.

"I saw a lot of women around me that always lifted weights and I asked my dad if I could try," Riley tells Inside Edition.

She is just one of the young female weightlifters training at Precision CrossFit in Agoura Hills, California.

Her coach is the gym's owner, and her father, Mike Tromello.

Charlotte is also 10 and started weightlifting just six months ago.

Inside Edition watched as she lifted 52lbs. for the first time.

When asked what her friends say when she tells them she is a powerlifter, Charlotte says: "They Don't believe me."

Chloe, 9, lifts 67lbs. during training and when Jocelyn,10, struggles to complete her first lift she tries again and succeeds.

"This helps me boost my confidence, helps me get stronger," Jocelyn says of why she likes weightlifting

It also won her some hardware when she and the girls headed to USA Weightlifting National Championship competition in Denver.

Jocelyn walks home with a Silver, Chloe scores Bronze, and Riley snags three Gold medals.

But is it safe for young girls to be weightlifting?

"Many of us were told that lifting heavy weights as a child was a bad thing and it would stunt your growth and that just simply has not proven to be true," Dr.Patrick Mularoni tells Inside Edition. "What needs to happen is they need to be under close supervision of a coach and they need to make sure that there's somebody there to spot them or right near them. Because they are lifting these weights over their head."

