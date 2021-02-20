Landlord Says Tenant Harassed Her and Broke Through Ceiling Armed With a Knife

A California landlord says her tenant, who lives next door, has been harassing her for months. Alexandra Stone told Inside Edition the final straw came when he allegedly tried to break through her ceiling armed with a knife and a hammer.

Stone manages the building in West Hollywood and Robert Sargysan rents the apartment across from hers.

“At 5 or 6 in the morning, he'd come out into the street, scream that I was stealing his stuff, or I'm trying to kill him,” Stone said.

Ring camera videos allegedly show Sargysan coming to her front door at all hours. He was even seen ranting in the alley. Stone says he banged on her walls, broke her kitchen window and tried to break into her house with a butcher knife.

Then came the most terrifying incident of all. Stone says she was sitting at her desk in the middle of the afternoon when she heard banging. She looked up and saw the man literally trying to break through the ceiling into her apartment.

“It fell on top of my head,” Stone said.

Stone says she’s tried getting the tenant evicted, but COVID-19 has caused a slowdown in the courts. The tenant has pleaded not guilty. He is being held on a $100,000 bail.

