Larry King's Wife of 22 Years Left Out of His Handwritten Will

Larry King’s wife of 22 years has been left out of his will, according to reports.

A copy of King’s handwritten will dated from October 2019, two months after he filed for divorce, calls for 100% of his $2 million fortune to be divided equally between his five children. Shawn King, who was estranged from King at the time of his death, her name is nowhere to be found. Sadly, two of his children, Andy and Chaia King, have died since that will was written.

“A handwritten will is totally legal as long as it's completed in your hand writing, as long as [it's dated] and as long as [there's] no coercion,” attorney Royal Oaks told Inside Edition.

Another piece of the will that is raising eyebrows is that it appears to be a hastily written and the number “20%” is crossed out and replaced with “100%.”

King’s $2 million that he is dividing among his children is quite the shock since the iconic broadcaster made millions during his lengthy legendary 63-year career. Last year, his Beverly Hills mansion sold for $15.5 million. King also collected memorabilia from folks like Kobe Bryant and Frank Sinatra which could fetch for high prices.

