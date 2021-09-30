Laundries' Neighbor Arrested After Expletive-Laden Fight With Protester on Street
Commotion on the street reached a boiling point after a neighbor of the Laundries accused a protester of trespassing. FBI agents were back at the Laundries' home Thursday, searching a camper used on a labor day camping trip taken by Brian and his parents.
A neighbor of Brian Laundries’ parents home in North Port, Florida, has nothing to do with the disappearance of Laundrie or Gabby Petito’s death, but he was arrested nonetheless after an expletive-laden fight broke out between him and protesters supporting Petito.
The Laundries' home has been under siege since the early days of the case, and constant protests have had the whole street on edge. It reached a boiling point after the neighbor accused a protester of trespassing.
“You come on my f****** property again, I'm going to f****** kick your a**!” the neighbor yelled in a video of the incident.
“You're going to prison, buddy. You're going to prison. You're going to prison. Call 911. You're going to prison,” one of the protesters said.
“I’ll f****** kill you!” the neighbor yelled.
The neighbor was charged with battery.
Meanwhile, the search for Brian Laundrie appears stalled, and people are questioning how he has evaded the FBI for so long.
“Right now, law enforcement is chasing a ghost. I mean, this guy Brian Laundrie, he’s completely off the grid. He’s gone dark. He’s certainly sleeping with one eye open,” U.S. Marshal Lenny DePaul said.
FBI agents were back at the Laundrie home Thursday, searching a camper.
Another intriguing clue — the very day Brian Laundrie disappeared, he and an older woman bought a new phone at an AT&T store near his home. Inside Edition has learned the FBI has surveillance video of the transaction. Brian’s lawyer says the FBI also has the phone he purchased.
