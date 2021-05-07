A lawsuit was filed in the dairy state of Wisconsin claiming that the pizza-flavored Bagel Bites don't actually use real cheese and that the labeling on the packaging is deceiving.

Kaitlyn Huber alleges in the federal class-action lawsuit that the labeling is "false, deceptive and misleading."

Adding, "the Product does not contain ‘real’ mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce, as these foods are understood and expected by consumers."

The suit, which is seeking class-action status for any resident of Wisconsin, Ohio, and Arkansas, continues that the "absence of real mozzarella cheese is evident from the fine print ingredient list, which specifies that instead of mozzarella cheese, consumers received a 'cheese blend.'"

Instead, the bites are made with modified food starch.

In the suit, Huber says that mozzarella cheese represents one-third of all of the cheese produced in the state, totaling over 1 billion pounds in 2017 alone.

“Bagel Bites, the perfect bite-sized pizza snack, are made with delicious, high-quality ingredients that our fans know and love,” a Kraft Heinz spokesperson said in a statement to the “Today” show. “We proudly stand by the food we make and are focused on bringing great products to market. The lawsuit lacks any merit, and we will strongly defend our brand.”

Huber's attorney, Spencer Sheehan, told "Today" that he hopes Kraft Heinz will fix its packaging.

Sheehan, who is based in Long Island, has filed over 100 lawsuits on behalf of consumers for allegedly deceptively labeled vanilla-flavored products, Inside Edition Digital previously reported.

