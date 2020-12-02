Lehigh University Student Pleads Guilty to Poisoning Roommate

A graduate of Lehigh University in Pennsylvania admitted Monday to poisoning his roommate with a heavy metal substance, according to a report. Yukai Yang, a 24-year-old chemistry major, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, and under the terms of his plea agreement, he will be excused from charges in two separate cases, NBC 10 reported.

Yang admitted to purchasing thallium, an odorless and tasteless metal, in March 2018 and putting in his roommate, Juwan Royal's food and drinks, the outlet reported. His roommate testified that he experienced weight loss, headaches and nausea. In April 2018, Royal was diagnosed with heavy metal poisoning.

He will be sentenced on Jan. 21 and faces between six to 20 years in state prison. Yang is not a U.S. citizen and a judge said he will likely face deportation.

