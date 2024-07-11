An intruder forced his way into an Ohio pet store and released animals from their cages.

As the animals ran loose in the parking lot in Columbus, police officers tried to round them up, scooping up dogs and birds.

Less than a mile away from the pet store, police say they located the suspect, identified as Matthew Pancake, sleeping on a bench. Pancake was wearing a leopard print onesie when police arrested him.

As he was being placed under arrest, police found that Pancake was hiding gerbils in his pants.

"We got the gerbil bandit. He literally had the gerbils in his pants," body camera footage captured an officer saying.

The 31-year-old suspect has been charged with breaking into a restaurant and a shoe store, along with the pet shop.

All of the animals were safely recovered.