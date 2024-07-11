Leopard Print Onesie-Wearing Man Arrested With Gerbils in His Pants After Releasing Animals in Pet Shop: Cops

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 7:56 AM PDT, July 11, 2024

Police officers rounded up animals running loose in a Ohio pet store parking lot.

An intruder forced his way into an Ohio pet store and released animals from their cages.

As the animals ran loose in the parking lot in Columbus, police officers tried to round them up, scooping up dogs and birds.

Less than a mile away from the pet store, police say they located the suspect, identified as Matthew Pancake, sleeping on a bench. Pancake was wearing a leopard print onesie when police arrested him.

As he was being placed under arrest, police found that Pancake was hiding gerbils in his pants.

"We got the gerbil bandit. He literally had the gerbils in his pants," body camera footage captured an officer saying.

The 31-year-old suspect has been charged with breaking into a restaurant and a shoe store, along with the pet shop.

All of the animals were safely recovered.

Related Stories

Man Details How He and Friend Trekked Through Grand Canyon in New Book
Missing Boy, 5, Found Alive 2 Years After Going Missing: Cops
Arizona Man Badly Burned After Falling on Hot Landscape Rocks
Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Competitor Nick Wehry Denies Cheating AllegationSports

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

12 People Running for Office Have Ties to January 6 Events, And 7 Were Convicted for Roles in Capitol Riots
12 People Running for Office Have Ties to January 6 Events, And 7 Were Convicted for Roles in Capitol Riots
1

12 People Running for Office Have Ties to January 6 Events, And 7 Were Convicted for Roles in Capitol Riots

Politics
2 Attempted Abductions by Masked Man Leaves Florida Golf Community on Edge, Leads Cops to Launch Manhunt
2 Attempted Abductions by Masked Man Leaves Florida Golf Community on Edge, Leads Cops to Launch Manhunt
2

2 Attempted Abductions by Masked Man Leaves Florida Golf Community on Edge, Leads Cops to Launch Manhunt

Crime
Doctoral Student Killed After Checking on Dog During July 4 Fireworks, Police Now Searching for His Boyfriend
Doctoral Student Killed After Checking on Dog During July 4 Fireworks, Police Now Searching for His Boyfriend
3

Doctoral Student Killed After Checking on Dog During July 4 Fireworks, Police Now Searching for His Boyfriend

Crime
For Mom Who Survived East Palestine Train Derailment, Nightmares About Catastrophe Are Part of Daily Struggle
For Mom Who Survived East Palestine Train Derailment, Nightmares About Catastrophe Are Part of Daily Struggle
4

For Mom Who Survived East Palestine Train Derailment, Nightmares About Catastrophe Are Part of Daily Struggle

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Did Pregnant Tennessee Teacher Charged With Raping 12-Year-Old Student Give Birth to His Baby In Jail?
Did Pregnant Tennessee Teacher Charged With Raping 12-Year-Old Student Give Birth to His Baby In Jail?
5

Did Pregnant Tennessee Teacher Charged With Raping 12-Year-Old Student Give Birth to His Baby In Jail?

Crime