Leslie Jordan was reportedly experiencing shortness of breath in the weeks leading up to his death and was scheduled to see a cardiologist in the coming days.

The 67-year-old “Will and Grace” star died Monday in Hollywood after suffering a medical emergency while driving and crashing his car into the side of a building.

Jordan became a viral hit in his 60s for posting light-hearted videos about coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. With his singing, dancing and storytelling, he endeared himself to millions of Americans.

Just two weeks ago, the actor spoke about his new star power in an interview with “CBS Mornings” correspondent Anthony Mason.

“Give me a good pandemic, and I’ll flourish. I don’t know what happened. People have said to me, ‘What’s the secret?’ I have no idea. It would jump a million a day,” Jordan said.

Mason said he was “stunned and devastated” by Jordan’s death.

And just 10 weeks ago, Jordan went on social media to celebrate buying his first condo.

Related Stories