Born a “Coal Miner’s Daughter” who skyrocketed to fame as the queen of country music, singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn died Tuesday at her home outside Nashville, her family said. She was 90 years old.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, Oct. 4, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” her four surviving children said in a joint statement.

During her storied 60-year career, Lynn was a forceful voice for women at a time when that wasn't often seen. The trail-blazing icon sang about the daily struggles of working-class women.

Lynn wrote more than 160 songs, for which she received many accolades, including 18 Grammy nominations and three wins. In 2013, President Barack Obama awarded Lynn the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

In 2017, Lynn suffered a stroke. Eight months later, she broke her hip in a fall. Her last public performance took place three years ago, on her 87th birthday.

Lynn once said she got along with all women singers, but especially Dolly Parton, because Lynn said, they both talk the same hillbilly language.

