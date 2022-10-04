Country Music Legend and 'Coal Miner's Daughter' Loretta Lynn Dies at 90

Entertainment
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:46 PM PDT, October 4, 2022

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, Oct. 4, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” her children said in a joint statement.

Born a “Coal Miner’s Daughter” who skyrocketed to fame as the queen of country music, singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn died Tuesday at her home outside Nashville, her family said. She was 90 years old. 

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, Oct. 4, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” her four surviving children said in a joint statement.

During her storied 60-year career, Lynn was a forceful voice for women at a time when that wasn't often seen. The trail-blazing icon sang about the daily struggles of working-class women. 

Lynn wrote more than 160 songs, for which she received many accolades, including 18 Grammy nominations and three wins. In 2013, President Barack Obama awarded Lynn the Presidential Medal of Freedom. 

In 2017, Lynn suffered a stroke. Eight months later, she broke her hip in a fall. Her last public performance took place three years ago, on her 87th birthday.

Lynn once said she got along with all women singers, but especially Dolly Parton, because Lynn said, they both talk the same hillbilly language.

Related Stories

Naomi Judd, Country Music Legend, Dead at 76
Legendary Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dead at Age 50
'Bat Out of Hell' Rock Legend Meat Loaf Dead at 74 After a Serious Illness
Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American Activist Who Declined Brando’s Oscar, Dies At 75

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Flight Attendants Reveal Crowded 'Crash Pads,' the Low-Cost Option That May House Up to Dozens of Workers
Flight Attendants Reveal Crowded 'Crash Pads,' the Low-Cost Option That May House Up to Dozens of Workers
1

Flight Attendants Reveal Crowded 'Crash Pads,' the Low-Cost Option That May House Up to Dozens of Workers

Investigative
Ohio Woman 'Knowingly' Uses Dog to Attack Child, Charged With Felony Assault and Child Endangerment: Judge
Ohio Woman 'Knowingly' Uses Dog to Attack Child, Charged With Felony Assault and Child Endangerment: Judge
2

Ohio Woman 'Knowingly' Uses Dog to Attack Child, Charged With Felony Assault and Child Endangerment: Judge

Crime
Country Music Legend and 'Coal Miner's Daughter' Loretta Lynn Dies at 90
Country Music Legend and 'Coal Miner's Daughter' Loretta Lynn Dies at 90
3

Country Music Legend and 'Coal Miner's Daughter' Loretta Lynn Dies at 90

Entertainment
84-Year-Old Florida Woman 'Grateful to Be Alive' After Son Swam to Rescue Her From Flooded Home
84-Year-Old Florida Woman 'Grateful to Be Alive' After Son Swam to Rescue Her From Flooded Home
4

84-Year-Old Florida Woman 'Grateful to Be Alive' After Son Swam to Rescue Her From Flooded Home

Heroes
2 Men Arrested in Shooting Death of Marist College Student's Father Killed During Parent's Weekend
2 Men Arrested in Shooting Death of Marist College Student's Father Killed During Parent's Weekend
5

2 Men Arrested in Shooting Death of Marist College Student's Father Killed During Parent's Weekend

Crime