The Colorado woman sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murdering her stepson is no longer behind bars in that state.

Letecia Stauch is now serving her sentence out in Kansas as of earlier this week, according to a spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Corrections who spoke with Inside Edition Digital.

That spokesperson would not comment further about the reason for Stauch's relocation.

Colorado previously moved another high-profile inmate to a different state back in 2019 when Chris Watts began serving his life sentences for murdering his wife and their two children in Wisconsin.

LETECIA STAUCH MURDER CASE TIMELINE

There have been incidents between Stauch and law enforcement officers ever since her arrest back in 2020, most of which occurred in jail as she awaited trial.

Stauch even unleashed on a member of law enforcement shortly after her arrest for the murder of stepson Gannon Stauch.

Jurors in her murder trial watched video of the unprovoked attack in court during her trial while the detective who witnessed the incident testified about the events that unfolded that day.

"She assaulted a deputy who was armed and attempted to reach for her firearm," Detective Jessica Bathel testified in court.

In the video, Stauch can be seen wiggling and contorting her body around for approximately 30 seconds.

Her hand is then seen free of any restraints and clutching a fairly large object, which she lifts over her head and then uses to bludgeon Deputy Michaela James.

Stauch is then seen with her head and arms down around the dazed deputy's waist as the driver pulls over and gets out of the car to subdue Stauch.

"The first clip is a view of Leticia, along with Deputy James in the backseat of the van," Bathel testified. "And during that portion of the video, you can see Letecia's moving around slightly and that's because her hands are handcuffed to a belly band around her waist and she is manipulating her hands out of those handcuffs."

Bathel continued: "She obtains a Monster Energy can and she strikes Deputy James in the face with a full, unopened can of Monster Energy drink and then struggles with Deputy James."

At the time, Bathel and James were traveling in a van to Colorado after extraditing Stauch from South Carolina, where she had been living in the weeks before her arrest.

Bathel testified that she made the decision to have a GoPro filming Letecia during that trip.

"I was concerned with her previous behavior that she may do something," she said in court. "And so I wanted to have documentation of the transport."

Video shows that after the attack, a petulant Stauch declares: "She keeps on threatening me. She keeps on."

Bathel can be heard telling Stauch to stop repeatedly as she begins the process of trying to get the murder suspect back into her cuffs.

Stauch resists, however, and contorts her body to make it increasingly difficult for the officers to get her back in restraints.

"Cooperate with me," Bathel says in the video.

"I will with you but not with her," Stauch says, while continuing to be uncooperative with Bathel.

She then complains about the pain in her arm.

Once Stauch is back in her restraints she starts to complain about the temperature in the car.

Bathel alleged in court that Stauch later claimed she had carried out her attack because she wanted to open the door of the van and get some fresh air.

All three members of law enforcement believe that it was an escape attempt, said Bathel.

“I believe she is sane and very manipulative and calculating," Bathel said in court.