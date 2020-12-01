Lewis Hamilton, 7-Time Formula 1 Champ, Pulls Out of Race After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain, the league confirmed on social media. The seven-time champion tested negative for the virus three times last week but had since started developing mild symptoms.

Hamilton was then tested again Monday, where the results came back positive, Hamilton’s Mercedes team said.

"He up woke Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed at the same time that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive," the team said in a statement. "Lewis, therefore, took a further test and returned a positive result. This has since been confirmed by a retest. Apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well, and the entire team sends him its very best wishes for a swift recovery."

Hamilton, 35, who is quarantining in Bahrain, took to Twitter to express his disappointment in testing positive.

"I'm devastated that I won't be racing this weekend," Hamilton wrote. "Since we started the season in June, my team and I have been taking all the precautions we possibly can and following the regulations everywhere we've been in order to stay safe.”

Last month, Hamilton won his seventh Grand Prix championship, drawing iconic F1 racer Michael Schumacher’s record. Hamilton became the first Black driver to achieve this feat.

