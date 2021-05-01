Lil Nas X Hilariously Mocks Himself After He Fails His Driver’s Test | Inside Edition

Lil Nas X Hilariously Mocks Himself After He Fails His Driver’s Test

Entertainment
Lil Nas X attends Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Getty Images
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 9:36 AM PDT, May 1, 2021

The 22-year-old once said in the past that there was no point getting a driver's license.

Lil Nas X always has a great sense of humor on social media, and he’s always good at laughing at himself. That was recently the case when he went to take his driver's test.

He shared a video online and wrote, “At 22 years old I finally took my driver’s test today." Then while dancing to his controversial single “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” he hilariously added, “I failed.”

He later retweeted fans mocking him and cracking jokes about him.

The next day, the rapper gave his fans an update on his driving test status. “I retook my drivers test today,” he wrote. He then added why flipping off the camera, “I passed.”

Lil Nas X wasn’t that concerned about driving earlier in his career. He once told Rolling Stone, “There was no point in a license," he said in an interview, "'cause when am I gonna have a car?"

