Lil Nas X always has a great sense of humor on social media, and he’s always good at laughing at himself. That was recently the case when he went to take his driver's test.

He shared a video online and wrote, “At 22 years old I finally took my driver’s test today." Then while dancing to his controversial single “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” he hilariously added, “I failed.”

He later retweeted fans mocking him and cracking jokes about him.

The next day, the rapper gave his fans an update on his driving test status. “I retook my drivers test today,” he wrote. He then added why flipping off the camera, “I passed.”

Lil Nas X wasn’t that concerned about driving earlier in his career. He once told Rolling Stone, “There was no point in a license," he said in an interview, "'cause when am I gonna have a car?"

Related Stories