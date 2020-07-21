Lingeries Sales Have Skyrocketed During the Pandemic

Lingerie sales have skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it seems some are looking for ways to mix up the day-to-day. Websites are seeing a 200% boost in online lingerie sales.

Trading in sweatpants and slippers for a sexy ensemble is just the ticket for some, as sultry silk and lace get-ups are flying off the shelves.

Online sales have doubled for the Journelle Lingerie store in Manhattan, where workers can barely keep up with all the orders being placed. Some women are also masking up to go shopping for the perfect lingerie.

“It just makes me feel pretty and confident,” said school administrator Laura Snell. After wearing nothing but comfy clothes, she wanted more. “I said, ‘Let me pull out some of my more sexy apparel, even if it was wearing it under a shirt or my pajamas.’”



