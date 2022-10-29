Soon-to-be big cats are getting a new home that's more suitable for their growing needs as four lion cubs and a black leopard cub were all rescued from private homes after a crackdown on exotic pets in Ukraine.

They were all taken in by rescue organizations in Kyiv and Odessa and were then transferred to a zoo in Poland.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare estimates that 200 lions live in private homes in Ukraine.

They’re vulnerable to the same wartime threat and conditions Ukrainians have been living under since the Russian invasion began in February.

The cubs were all bred in captivity and cannot be released to the wild.

The IFAW is partnering with another organization in the United States where the lion cubs will be sent to live out their days safely.

