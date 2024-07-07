Lion Cub Named Freya Rescued From Animal Traffickers

Animals
Lion Cub
CBS News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 7:36 AM PDT, July 7, 2024

Freya will take a while to settle in South Africa’s Drakenstein Lion Park, a sanctuary where big cats that were born in captivity have the chance to roam free across its 60 acres.

A 6-month-old lion cub named Freya was found in the illegal trade of wild animals in Lebanon.

She was rescued before the possibility of a lifetime of abuse and maltreatment that so many other exotic animals endure.

Freya will take a while to settle in South Africa’s Drakenstein Lion Park, a sanctuary where big cats that were born in captivity have the chance to roam free across its 60 acres.

As an ethical sanctuary, Drakenstein will not participate in captive breeding programs or allow visitors to interact with the lions.

"The Park is situated on 60 sprawling acres of fit-for-purpose lion habitat in the scenic Cape Winelands and offers visitors not only the opportunity to visit the rescued big cats, but also to support their care as well as to support the rescue of other big cats from abusive circumstances, as the Park is funded by visitors’ contributions," the sanctuary's website reads. "The Park receives no governmental or grant funding."

The sanctuary was established in 1998 and is the longest-operating South African-owned big cat sanctuary. It was built by the Hart family, who own and run the sanctuary as well. 

"Drakenstein Lion Park is acclaimed for creating an ethical, non-intrusive and non-exploitative environment in which rescued big cats can be viewed by visitors without negative impact," the website reads. "Each rescue is treated as a sentient individual with care tailored to their unique psychological and physiological well-being."

Experts say Freya will never live in the wild as she hasn't been equipped for survival.

Related Stories

British Couple Killed in South Africa and Fed to Crocodiles: Cops
Historic Flooding in South Africa Kills 259
250,000-Year-Old Child's Skull Discovered in South African Cave 
Avian Flu Kills Dozens of Penguins in South AfricaAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Karen Read Trial: Expert Presents Evidence Disputing Conspiracy Theory Used in Defense of Murder Suspect
Karen Read Trial: Expert Presents Evidence Disputing Conspiracy Theory Used in Defense of Murder Suspect
1

Karen Read Trial: Expert Presents Evidence Disputing Conspiracy Theory Used in Defense of Murder Suspect

Crime
Family of Scientologist Who Took Her Own Life After Self-Immolation Attempt Sues Church for Wrongful Death
Family of Scientologist Who Took Her Own Life After Self-Immolation Attempt Sues Church for Wrongful Death
2

Family of Scientologist Who Took Her Own Life After Self-Immolation Attempt Sues Church for Wrongful Death

Crime
Devastated Parents of Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide After Enduring Months of Bullying Speak Out, Demand Change
Devastated Parents of Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide After Enduring Months of Bullying Speak Out, Demand Change
3

Devastated Parents of Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide After Enduring Months of Bullying Speak Out, Demand Change

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Jamey Noel Corruption Case: A Look at Those Close to Him Who've Been Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Probe
Jamey Noel Corruption Case: A Look at Those Close to Him Who've Been Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Probe
4

Jamey Noel Corruption Case: A Look at Those Close to Him Who've Been Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Probe

Crime
Could Mica Miller Have Been Helped if Stalled South Carolina Bill Was Law? Her Family's Lawyer Says Yes
Could Mica Miller Have Been Helped if Stalled South Carolina Bill Was Law? Her Family's Lawyer Says Yes
5

Could Mica Miller Have Been Helped if Stalled South Carolina Bill Was Law? Her Family's Lawyer Says Yes

Human Interest