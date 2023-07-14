Lisa Marie Presley died of complications from weight-loss surgery according to a deputy medical examiner.



Six months after her sudden death, an autopsy by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office reveals she had a "small bowel obstruction" that developed "after a previous bariatric surgery years ago."

Bariatric surgery includes gastric bypass and other weight-loss surgeries, and according to the medical examiner's report small bowel obstructions like the one Lisa Marie developed are "a known long-term complication after this type of surgery."

"The bowel in the belly is essentially liked cooked spaghetti it should be loose and free," explains Dr. Rabia de Latour, a New York City gastroenterologist. "But anytime you've had any type of surgery you're at risk for developing these things called adhesions."

Dr. Latour says that "Just like a blockage in your pipe, in your sink, what happens is that the food and materials just rise and you develop symptoms like nausea and vomiting."

Lisa Marie was just 54 at the time of her death.

Her final public appearance came just two days before her passing at the annual Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood.

Lisa Marie looked noticeably gaunt, but was all smiles when Austin Butler won Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic.

The morning she died, Lisa Marie had been complaining of "severe abdominal pain" according to the autopsy report, and shortly thereafter was found "unresponsive" by a housekeeper.

Lisa Marie had "experienced issues with constipation for years" according to the coroner's report, which also noted that she complained of "feeling feverish and vomiting... for months" but "did not seek medical attention."

Lisa Marie also had a "cosmetic surgery" and was prescribed opioids for pain a few months before her death says the report..

The autopsy shows she had "therapeutic levels" of oxycodone in her blood. The late singer was also taking buprenorphine, which treats opioid dependence, and the anti-depressant quetiapine.

The autopsy report says the medications in Lisa Marie's system did not play a role in her death.

In her final years, Lisa Marie became reclusive and rarely left home. Four days before her death she did appear at Graceland to celebrate what would have been her father's 88th birthday.

She also promoted Luhrmann's Oscar-nominated biopic about her dad alongside her mother Priscilla Presley and daughter Riley Keough throughout the year before her death.