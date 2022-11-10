A listeria outbreak in six states, which has been tied to deli meats and cheese, has killed at least one person and sickened 16, according to reports.

The CDC said Wednesday in a statement that most were hospitalized and one illness resulted in the loss of a pregnancy.

There were seven infections in New York, three in Maryland which included the one fatality, one in New Jersey, two in Massachusetts, two in Illinois and one in California from April 2021 to September 2022, NPR reported.

Investigators are still working to identify any specific products or delis that may be contaminated with the outbreak strain, the CDC announced.

Many reported eating meat or cheese from deli counters where investigators detected listeria in open packages of sliced meats and cheese in the environment, CBS News reported.

Listeria is a persistent germ that can be hard to rid from surfaces and equipment. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea, CBS News reported. It is especially dangerous for the elderly, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems.

Related Stories