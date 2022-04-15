Six Florida teens were rushed to a hospital after they became ill at a military ball for their high school ROTC program, authorities said.

Broward County Public School officials said six students from Northeast High School were sickened Thursday night at an Air Force JROTC Military Ball at the Signature Grand in Davie.

Four of the teenagers were released Friday, and two remained at Broward Health Medical Center, authorities said. They ranged in age from 15 to 18.

Students told local reporters that people began getting dizzy and vomiting.

“I saw everybody crying and grieving and I think I saw one having a seizure,” Lorenza Toafa told CBS Miami. Davie police say they are investigating the incident.

It was not immediately known what caused the episode. Some students speculated that something had been placed in the drinking water at the dance.

“They laced the drinks or put something in the drinks,” student, Marquese Paeilla, told WPLG-TV.

“The safety of our students is always our top priority. The District and Northeast High School administration are concerned and closely following the Davie Police investigation into what caused six students to become ill Thursday night while attending the Air Force JROTC Military Ball at the Signature Grand in Davie," the school district said Friday in a statement.

