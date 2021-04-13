A Massachusetts home that was once the site of one of the biggest unsolved murder mysteries is now a tourist attraction thanks to one man who has turned the house into a bed and breakfast. The newly minted inn hopes to attract true-crime fanatics from all over the U.S.

The home is said to be haunted and the new owner, Lance Zaal, says he has personally experienced "unexplained" things like footsteps or a cold touch to his leg.

"I heard a man's voice also coming from somewhere in the house. I heard footsteps above me. I heard footsteps going up the stairs," he told Inside Edition Digital in an interview.

Zaal recently purchased the home in Fall River, Massachusetts, where Andrew and Abby Borden were both murdered with an ax in 1892, for $2 million.

Lizzie Borden was accused of axing her father and stepmother to death but after a sensational 13-day trial, she was acquitted.

"It's one of the United States' biggest unsolved murder mysteries," Zaal told Inside Edition Digital. "And nobody still knows who did it and people are still asking about it."

Guests have reported seeing apparitions and some even say they were choked by the ghost of Lizzie.

Zaal hopes the home can be more than just blood and ghost stories for its guests. He plans to expand operations to seven days a week, facilitate family-friendly tours, and eventually create a virtual experience.

"We're still honoring the history, and we will be providing more tours, but we want Lizzie Borden House to be a place where everybody can come and where people can go and have a great time."

