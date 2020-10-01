29-Year-Old Michigan Man Fatally Shot After Dispute Outside of Haunted House

Police are searching for the person responsible for fatally shooting a 29-year-old Michigan man on Monday outside of a popular haunted house, according to authorities. The victim, Douglas Albert Reese, and his girlfriend, were in line outside of Erebus Haunted House 12:30 a.m. on the corner of South Perry and Water Streets in Oakland when the unidentified suspect, who was ahead of the couple, allegedly would not move in line, a news release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office stated.

"The victim and his girlfriend had been waiting in line to enter Erebus Haunted House when a male subject in line ahead of them would not move. The victim and the suspect exchanged words as the suspect thought the victim had cut in line ahead of him," the release said.



Reese, who is from Detroit, and the suspect both ended up in a parking lot nearby, according to a police report. Witnesses then heard gunshots from a distance.

The victim was shot on the side of his body, his neck, and chest and was rushed to McLaren Oakland Hospital where he died, police said. Witnesses saw a blue sedan flee the scene, police added.

The suspect is described as last seen wearing an orange hoodie and jeans.

