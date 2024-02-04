Lobster Exhibit Paying Homage to Mythology Takes Over Italy's National Archaeological Museum

Entertainment
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:12 AM PST, February 4, 2024

Philip Colbert’s lobster art will be on display through March.

Artist Philip Colbert has taken over the National Archaeological Museum in Naples, Italy, with his lobster art.

The exhibit pays homage to mythology and features paintings and sculptures of the battles between marine life.

"As a cartoon lobster, the lobster is my artistic persona, so I'm very connected to the marine scene mosaic, which is one of the great lobster mortality symbol masterpieces of antiquity,” Colbert told Reuters. “The lobster is in eternal conflict with the octopus in a sort of yin and yang-like scene, and it's inspired many of my works in the show here today."

It’s not something that would be uncovered in nearby Pompeii, but Colbert says he uses modern images to help people relate to the past through his work.

"I like to make my art democratically accessible to everyone. I believe art should be for everyone, not just a few people that go to galleries,” he said. “So I've always tried to apply philosophical theory, but also very accessible, symbolic language, because I feel the most powerful language in the world is often the most accessible, the things that touch everyday life."

Colbert’s lobster art will be on display through March.

