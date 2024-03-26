A volleyball coach from New York’s Long Island who was accused of raping an underage player has died by suicide, but Nassau County Police tell Inside Edition Digital via email there is an “ongoing investigation.”

Jason Maser, 22, stepped in front of a Long Island Rail Road train Friday night just hours after entering a not guilty plea in court on two counts of rape, two counts of sex assault and one count of child endangerment, the NBC New York reported.

Following Maser’s court appearance, he posted $75,000 bail and was released, Newsday reported.

Maser died by suicide in the wealthy town of Syosset after he had been arrested the day before, according to Daily News.

MTA Police Department spokesperson Michael Cortez said in a statement to the New York Post that Maser “intentionally” walked onto the tracks at the Syosset train station Friday around 10:30 p.m.

Cops say he raped a 15-year-old girl who played on two volleyball teams he coached on Feb. 7 and again on March 7.

Maser was a coach at Sacred Heart Academy on Long Island as well as B&B Volleyball, according to the Daily News.

The alleged victim was a member of both teams, according to police

Sacred Heart Academy and B&B Volleyball both fired Maser after learning about the allegations, Daily News reported.

Prior to Maser’s arrest, B&B told parents it had learned of an “inappropriate sexual relationship between an adult who coached for B&B Volleyball and one of our players,” Daily News reported.

Sacred Heart officials said they contacted authorities “immediately” after hearing the allegations, Daily News said.

Police speculated after Maser’s arrest that there could have been more victims, Daily News said.

Inside Edition Digital reached out to the Nassau County Police Department for an interview with detectives in the case and a spokesperson said via email “No interviews at this time.” The spokesperson also added that this is an “ongoing investigation.”

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the MTA, Sacred Heart Academy, B&B Volleyball and his attorney for comment and has not heard back.