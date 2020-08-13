'Lookalike Killer' Lois Riess Pleads Guilty to Murdering Her Husband and Going on the Run

"Lookalike killer" Lois Riess, a gambling grandmother who murdered a woman to steal her identity, has pleaded guilty to murdering her husband and going on the lam.

Riess, 58, was sentenced to life in prison after entering her plea to a first-degree murder charge in the March 2018 of her husband, David Riess, 54, at their Minnesota home. The woman, who was nicknamed "Losing Streak" because of her gambling addiction, stole $11,000 from her husband's business account and went on the run.

Her disappearance sparked a nationwide hunt. She fled to Florida, where she killed Pamela Hutchinson, 59, after befriending the woman. She stole Hutchinson's identity after shooting her at a condo in Fort Meyers.

She was captured in April 2018 in Texas.

Riess pleaded guilty to first-degree murder last year in Hutchinson's killing and was sentenced to life without parole. She was returned last month to Minnesota, where she received the same sentence for killing her husband.

At her sentencing hearing, Riess apologized to her mother-in-law and her grown children. Riess' daughter called her a "cold-blooded killer because of gambling."

