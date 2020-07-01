Lori Vallow Daybell Faces New Charges After Discovery of Bodies of Her Children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow

Lori Vallow Daybell is facing new charges stemming from the deaths of her children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ Vallow. Daybell appeared in court over video conference as she was charged with conspiracy to destroy evidence.

Prosecutors say she conspired with her husband, Chad Daybell, to hide or destroy the bodies of Tylee and JJ, who were last seen alive in September.

Police investigating their disappearance recently discovered the children's remains buried on Chad Daybell's property in Rexburg, Idaho.

Cell phone records from Lori's brother, Alex Cox, led them to the bodies.

Chad Daybell faces similar charges of destruction of evidence and has a court hearing set for August.

Cox died of natural causes in December, but police say his cell phone records placed him at Lori's home and Chad's property the last dates the children were known to be alive.

Lori and Chad Daybell are each being held on $1 million bail. They have both previously denied any allegations of wrongdoing and have pleaded not guilty.

