Los Angeles Mother Arrested After 3 Children Found Dead
Sandra Chico is being held on bail on the suspicion of the murder of her three children, who were found unresponsive — a scene described as "suspicious" by the authorities.
A mother in East Los Angeles has been taken into custody for the suspicion of murder in the deaths of her two sons and a daughter.
Sandra Chico, 28, is being held on $2 million bail.
When authorities arrived to the home, they found three children, all 3 and under, unresponsive in a bedroom.
Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the children were pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the KCAL 9, authorities said there was no history of calls to the home, and LASD Homicide Bureau Lt. Charles Calderaro said there was no immediate information on the children’s father.
“It’s pretty hard to determine what really happened,” the uncle of the children told the local outlet.
“I mean, because, I know her," he continued. "I know she would do anything for those kids, and that’s what’s so hard to understand what happened.”
