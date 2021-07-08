A beloved mother of six, affectionately known as “everybody’s mom,” was found dead and her body was bound and gagged inside her own home. Now the Los Angeles Police Department South Bureau Homicide unit is seeking the public’s help in finding who was responsible for her killing.

Fatima Johnson, 53, was discovered Saturday by her daughters after she missed a celebration of life ceremony for her mother, who had died of COVID-19, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Johnson, who worked as a caregiver at a retirement home, did not answer her calls or text messages, a report said.

On Sunday, July 4, around 12 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a home at 7600 block of South Western Avenue and that is where they found Johnson, who was pronounced dead, according to a statement by the LAPD.

Johnson’s sister, Shalonda Madison, told the Times that her sister “was wrapped in a sheet, tied up.”

"Duct tape over her mouth, and she had wire around her hands,” Madison said. “She was bound and hog-tied, so they cut her loose.”

Police said there had been no signs of trauma.

The coroner’s office has not yet determined the cause of death, but one of her daughters, Tyesha Harvey, told the Times she believes her mother had been strangled.

"The scene that my sisters and I witnessed first-hand and what happened to my mother is something that no child should ever see of their parent," Harvey said, KABC reported.

Police are going through neighborhood video footage and waiting on forensic evidence that was recovered at the scene, People reported.

Officer Pat Farmer told Inside Edition Digital that they were investigating and still investigating whether it was a random or targeted attack.

Farmer said that investigators are working to establish a timeline.

Relatives said Johnson’s silver Lexus was missing along with her jewelry and cellphone.

“We are still looking for the vehicle,” Farmer said.

Meanwhile, family members are heartbroken and described Johnson as a selfless person who was always there for the community whether it was feeding the neighborhood kids or helping someone out with gas money.

“My mother made an impact on everyone that she touched,” Harvey said.

She told the Times her mother was a mother to everyone in the neighborhood. “She always put a life jacket for those drowning," her daughter said.

On Monday, there was a candlelight vigil in Johnson’s honor held outside her home.

According to family members, Johnson was studying to be a vocational nurse and her 54th birthday was a week away.

A GoFundMe page that features a photo of Johnson with her magnetic smile was set up to help cover funeral expenses.

As of Thursday, nearly $14,000 had been raised towards the page's goal of $20,000.

One person who donated to the fund wrote in response to Johnson's tragic death, “You Matter.”

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call Detective Brian Smith or Officer Pat Farmer at (323) 786-5113. During nonbusiness hours or weekends, calls can be made to (877) 527-3247. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call (800) 222-8477.

Related Stories