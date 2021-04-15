A Louisiana woman has been arrested after she went on a massive shopping spree, purchasing a new house and a new car with $1.2 million that was not hers, according to authorities. Major financial service corporation Charles Schwab deposited the money into the woman's account in error, officials said.

Kelyn Spadoni, 33, was charged with bank fraud, illegal transmission of monetary funds, and theft greater than $25,000, reports the New York Times.

Spadoni, of Harvey, LA. was released on a $150,000 bond on Thursday, according to Captain Rivarde. He said 75% of the missing money has been recovered, Fox Business reported.

On Tuesday, a lawsuit filed by Charles Schwab & Co against Spadoni in New Orleans federal court alleges that only $82.56 was supposed to be put into Spadoni’s Fidelity Brokerage Services account, but a software glitch had caused the transfer of $1,205,619.56 instead, the Times reported.

When the company realized the mistake the next day and tried to recover the money, about a quarter of the funds were already gone, authorities said.

For over a month, the company said it made several attempts to contact Spadoni via texts, calls and emails to have the transferred funds returned but said the messages went unanswered, according to the Times.

The sheriff’s office said it was later learned that Spadoni had moved the funds into another account and then used to buy a house and a Hyundai Genesis S.U.V., the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Schwab argued in its lawsuit that Spadoni’s account contract with Schwab includes an agreement that if a client receives an overpayment of funds, the client is required to return the full amount, according to Fox.

The same day Spadoni was charged for the crime, she was also fired from her job as a dispatcher at the sheriff’s office, a job she had for four-and-a-half years, according to the Times.

”If someone accidentally puts an extra zero on a utility payment, they would want that money returned or credited to them. This is no different,” Captain Jason Rivarde, a sheriff’s spokespersons said, the Times reported. “When you take something that obviously doesn’t belong to you that would be theft.”

