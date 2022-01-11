Loved Ones Identify Body Found in State Park After Cops Share Photo of 'Lisa' Tattoo on Homicide Victim's Arm

Crime
Lisa Jennings, 50, of Philadelphia died of multiple stab and slash wounds to the neck. Her loved ones were able to identify her by a tattoo on her upper right arm.
Lisa Jennings, 50, of Philadelphia died of multiple stab and slash wounds to the neck. Her loved ones were able to identify her by a tattoo on her upper right arm.Facebook/Handout
By Johanna Li
First Published: 12:11 PM PST, January 11, 2022

“I asked her, why are you getting that tattoo?" the victim's brother said. "Whoever knew it would come to something like this?”

The victim of a fatal stabbing, whose body was discovered in Neshaminy State Park in Pennsylvania Saturday, has been identified after authorities shared a picture of a tattoo that appeared on her right arm.

Lisa Jennings, 50, of Philadelphia died of multiple stab and slash wounds to the neck, and her death was ruled a homicide, Bucks County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

“My heart is broken. She didn't deserve this at all. If anyone have any info please, please help,” a loved one wrote on Facebook.

Authorities were able to confirm her identity after releasing a photo of a tattoo of her first name, “Lisa,” found on theupper right arm.

“I asked her, why are you getting that tattoo? What do you need a tattoo for? I guess at the time, it was probably just something to do,” her brother Guy Jenings told CBS Philly. “Whoever knew it would come to something like this?”

A passerby called police Saturday morning reporting the body, but State Police are “still trying to determine the specifics of how long she was there for,” CBS Philly reported.

Bucks County authorities believe Jennings may have been killed in another location before her body was moved to the park in an attempt to hide it, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Anyone with additional information about Jennings’ death should contact authorities at 215-942-3900.

Related Stories

Las Vegas Man Denies Being a Killer After Body Parts Are Found in Car He Acknowledged Stealing, Police Say
Body of Missing Arizona Man Whose Car Was Found Burned Out Is Found in the Desert
Bone Discovered in Ohio River Determined to Be Stephanie Van Nguyen, Who Vanished With Her 2 Kids in 2002
Body of New Mexico 17-Year-Old Killed 41 Years Ago Finally IdentifiedNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Wide-Open Doors Helped Fuel Massive Bronx Fire That Killed 8 Children and 9 Adults
Wide-Open Doors Helped Fuel Massive Bronx Fire That Killed 8 Children and 9 Adults
1

Wide-Open Doors Helped Fuel Massive Bronx Fire That Killed 8 Children and 9 Adults

News
Jimmy Kimmel Delivers Moving Tribute to Bob Saget as Some Question if He Suffered Fatal Stroke or Heart Attack
Jimmy Kimmel Delivers Moving Tribute to Bob Saget as Some Question if He Suffered Fatal Stroke or Heart Attack
2

Jimmy Kimmel Delivers Moving Tribute to Bob Saget as Some Question if He Suffered Fatal Stroke or Heart Attack

Entertainment
Alleged Capitol Rioter Arrested in Connection With Suspected DWI Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Missouri Mother
Alleged Capitol Rioter Arrested in Connection With Suspected DWI Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Missouri Mother
3

Alleged Capitol Rioter Arrested in Connection With Suspected DWI Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Missouri Mother

Crime
Loved Ones Identify Body Found in State Park After Cops Share Photo of 'Lisa' Tattoo on Homicide Victim's Arm
Loved Ones Identify Body Found in State Park After Cops Share Photo of 'Lisa' Tattoo on Homicide Victim's Arm
4

Loved Ones Identify Body Found in State Park After Cops Share Photo of 'Lisa' Tattoo on Homicide Victim's Arm

Crime
Kansas TikToker Named Marky Jaquez Dies at 21 From Rare ‘Butterfly Skin’ Disease
Kansas TikToker Named Marky Jaquez Dies at 21 From Rare ‘Butterfly Skin’ Disease
5

Kansas TikToker Named Marky Jaquez Dies at 21 From Rare ‘Butterfly Skin’ Disease

Human Interest