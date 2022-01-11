The victim of a fatal stabbing, whose body was discovered in Neshaminy State Park in Pennsylvania Saturday, has been identified after authorities shared a picture of a tattoo that appeared on her right arm.

Lisa Jennings, 50, of Philadelphia died of multiple stab and slash wounds to the neck, and her death was ruled a homicide, Bucks County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

“My heart is broken. She didn't deserve this at all. If anyone have any info please, please help,” a loved one wrote on Facebook.

Authorities were able to confirm her identity after releasing a photo of a tattoo of her first name, “Lisa,” found on theupper right arm.

“I asked her, why are you getting that tattoo? What do you need a tattoo for? I guess at the time, it was probably just something to do,” her brother Guy Jenings told CBS Philly. “Whoever knew it would come to something like this?”

A passerby called police Saturday morning reporting the body, but State Police are “still trying to determine the specifics of how long she was there for,” CBS Philly reported.

Bucks County authorities believe Jennings may have been killed in another location before her body was moved to the park in an attempt to hide it, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Anyone with additional information about Jennings’ death should contact authorities at 215-942-3900.

