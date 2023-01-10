A popular Louisiana State University gymnast has a special request for the male fans who have been attending her competitions. Olivia Dunne is asking the young men who come to her meets to "be respectful" after a recent incident that occurred after a meet between LSU and Utah.

Samantha Peszek, who won a Silver medal as part of the U.S. gymnastics team at the 2008 Olympics, posted a video on social media that showed the throng of unruly men waiting for Dunne after that meet.

"This is actually so scary and disturbing and cringey. I’m embarrassed for them," read the caption of the video Peszek posted on Twitter.

The video shows over 100 screaming young men lining the exit from the gym to the parking lot, where barricades had to be set up for the safety of the young women.

As Peszek walks through the men, some can be heard screaming "Give us Livvy," while others yell "We want Livvy." Some simply chant "Livvy."

Most of the young men can be seen laughing with one another after their chants.

It is a different story for the young women, and Dunne quickly tried to rectify the situation.

“I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys, but if you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job," wrote Dunne on social media.

Dunne is one of the most lucrative gymnasts in the country, collecting a reported $2 million a year from various endorsement deals after a long-overdue NCAA rule change allowed for college athletes to start profiting off their own image.

Related Stories