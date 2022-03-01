Secret audio tapes unearthed by the daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are shedding new light on the untold story of the couple’s turbulent love affair.

The couple were stars of the biggest show on television, but behind the goofy comedy and slapstick humor, Ball struggled through a tumultuous marriage and complicated family life.

“She was constantly trying to do it all, and I’m sure it must have been exhausting,” their daughter, actor Lucie Arnaz, told Inside Edition.

The shocking recordings are being played for the first time in 50 years in the new Amazon Prime documentary, “Lucy and Desi.”

“All of a sudden, we unearthed a box of tapes that my mother had used while she was writing an autobiography, and I didn’t know they existed,” Lucie Arnaz said.

Audio recordings made by Desi Arnaz were also discovered by his daughter, who recounts growing up with parents who had the most popular show on television, despite marital woes behind the scenes.

“It was a fascinating ride, with all kinds of twists and turns,” Lucie Arnaz said.

She also says her mom, a pioneer in television, was conflicted over stardom and family.

“She waited 10 years to have a baby, and then she had me the same time the show took off. So the hours were excruciatingly long, and you couldn’t be home. You had to cancel family things, and not get to the piano recital,” Lucie said.

