Lunden Roberts, the mother of Hunter Biden’s 5-year-old daughter, is speaking out, telling Inside Edition that President Joe Biden has never met his 5-year-old granddaughter in person.

“Navy's so easy to love,” Roberts says. “She is absolutely brilliant and as much as I'd like to take credit for all of that, I can't. You know, she does get some of that brilliance from him and a lot of it. And there are so many traits that she carries of his. The one thing that I pray for is the one trait that she doesn't get is the addiction.”

Roberts, whose memoir “Out of the Shadows” goes on sale in August, met Hunter Biden in 2017 when she was working as a dancer at a gentleman’s club in Washington. The president’s son had been dealing with addiction, drinking a gallon of vodka a day and smoking crack cocaine frequently.

“There were days you could see him do it every 15 to 20 minutes,” Roberts says. “I had a couple mutual friends with Hunter and we would talk to him about it, like, you know, ‘This could kill you. Too much of this, like, what are you gonna do if your heart explodes?’ He would say, ‘You could want me to stop, or my family, or my friends, everybody could want me to stop, but I won't until I'm ready.’”

At the time, Hunter Biden was having an affair with his sister-in-law Hallie Biden. Roberts says they have all spent time together.

“There is a certain package that comes with Hunter and you either accept it or you don’t and Hunter is Hunter and he came with a lot of different things, but he was very charming and Hunter has a way of making a situation like that not seem not so bizarre,” Roberts says.

In early 2018, Roberts became pregnant. At first, she says, Hunter was supportive.

“I'm like, ‘I'm pregnant’ and it's just this look of nothing, just shock. And I'm like, ‘Give you time to process it. It's yours.’ And that's when he snaps out of it. He's like, ‘I know it's mine,’” Roberts says. “He tells me that he will respect whatever decision I make. He will be there for me emotionally, spiritually, financially, whatever that entails.”

She says Hunter then ghosted her and she was forced to return home to Arkansas.

“Lonely, depressed, scared. Scared because I don’t know what’s gonna happen,” Roberts says. “That time became very, very dark.”

When she gave birth to Navy, Roberts says her joy was tinged by hurt because Hunter publicly denied that he was the father.

“Throughout the pregnancy, there was always that hope that when I heard from him again, he had gotten help and he was ready to step up and be a father,” Roberts says.

She filed a paternity suit and a DNA test proved Hunter was Navy’s father. The president’s son is now paying $5,000 a month in child support. Roberts says that Navy will not take the Biden last name. "That's something that at this time is probably for the best. Maybe it could help with safety concerns or anything like that. But also, let her choose. let her choose what she wants," Roberts says.

Roberts says Hunter has yet to meet their daughter in person but they have developed a good relationship over Zoom.

“It's like a Zoom call every week, sometimes more than one Zoom call, you know. And they'll call and talk about T-Ball or paintings and stuff like that. But just it's always, you know, I can't tell you how many times she's, ‘I love you, daddy. I love you, daddy.’ And she does. She absolutely adores her father, just from the Zoom call. So I can't imagine what it'll be when they do meet in person,” Roberts says.

When it comes to Navy’s grandparents, President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Roberts says she feels let down. Roberts says she would like to see the president and the first lady "be grandparents."