Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Returns With New Balloons, Including Baby Yoda and Pikachu
The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature some new characters this year, including Pokemon and The Mandalorian characters.
After a two-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is returning.
This weekend there was a private event to test some of the balloons, called BalloonFest, showcasing one of the newest balloons - Grogu or “baby Yoda” from The Mandalorian.
“It's sort of the culmination of our balloon development process. So we go from our early designs, to our fabrication to our internal testing,” said Macy's executive producer Will Coss.
“And this is the opportunity for us to bring the balloons outside so our expert crew can run through some cases and get a sense for how it's going to react in real world environments and just get prepped for parade day."
The parade will go from Manhattan's Sixth Avenue down to 34th Street in front of the retailer's flagship Manhattan store. "We've got 10 marching bands. We have 15 giant character balloons, we've got 20 floats,” Coss said.
The nationally broadcasted event will feature other new characters in addition “baby Yoda,” including two new Pokemon balloons, Pikachu and Eevee, in honor of the series’ 25th anniversary.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Diving for Answers: How Adventures With Purpose Found the Bodies of 16 Missing People and Counting Since 2019Human Interest
Nurse Who Went to Astroworld Speaks Out on Drake's Alleged Strip Club Party: ‘It’s So Sad. It’s So Selfish.’Entertainment
Tensions Flare in Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial Over Presence of the Rev. Jesse Jackson in CourtroomCrime
11-Year-Old Sole Survivor of Michigan Plane Crash That Killed 3 Remembers Father 'Protecting Her'Human Interest
'Little House on the Prairie' Star Karen Grassle on Why She Came Forward With Michael Landon AllegationsEntertainment