Maggie Murdaugh Left Her Land to Husband Alex Murdaugh in Will: Report

Before she and her son were shot dead on their South Carolina property in June, Maggie Murdaugh left her land to her husband Alex Murdaugh in her will, according to NBC News.

Maggie Murdaugh signed the will in August 2005, according to NBC, citing a copy of her last will and testament the news outlet obtained. The Island Packet newspaper of Hilton Head was the first to report on the document.

The will listed Maggie Murdaugh's sister, Marian Proctor, as the person to handle the estate, but her name was crossed out in pen and Randolph Murdaugh III, Maggie Murdaugh's father-in-law, was handwritten above it, according to NBC.

Randolph Murdaugh III, who was ill, died three days after Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were found dead, his law firm said at the time.

Alex Murdaugh's attorney Jim Griffin told The Island Packet it was not clear why Proctor's name was replaced with his client's father's, but he did not believe the will was motive for his client to be involved in Maggie Murdaugh's killing.

Alex's brother John Marvin Murdaugh was appointed the personal representative for Maggie Murdaugh's estate on Dec. 9, records obtained by NBC show. That same day, Marian Proctor renounced her right to handle her sister's estate. She reportedly said in an affidavit she did not receive any money in handing it over.

John Marvin Murdaugh told NBC members of Maggie Murdaugh's immediate family said the handwriting on the will was hers and that he believed the change was made during her lifetime, but the reason for the change was unclear.

Police have still made no charges in the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

Alex Murdaugh, who has been in jail since October, saw his bond set at $7 million earlier this month.

Circuit Judge Alison Renee Lee said during a virtual hearing on Dec. 13 that the full bond must be posted for Murdaugh to go on house arrest. If he were to be placed on house arrest, he will be placed on electronic monitoring, be subject to random drug tests and receive counseling, according to NBC News.

“He can’t post a $7 million. He couldn’t post a $700,000,” defense attorney Dick Harpootlian said, according to the outlet. “He has no money.”

The 53-year-old's charges include over 50 counts of fraudulent intent, computer crimes, money laundering and forgery, and schemes to steal over $6.2 million in settlements from an estimated dozen clients dating back to 2015. Alex Murdaugh has denied any wrongdoing.

Alex Murdaugh is also facing several charges for staging his own murder on Sept. 4. in an attempt to give his oldest surviving son a $10 million life insurance policy.

Related Stories