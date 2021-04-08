Maine Couple Hides $20,000 in State to Celebrate Bicentennial, Setting Off a Treasure Hunt for the Fortune | Inside Edition

Maine Couple Hides $20,000 in State to Celebrate Bicentennial, Setting Off a Treasure Hunt for the Fortune

Offbeat
Somewhere in Maine is hidden $20,000.
Getty
By Deborah Hastings
Updated: 12:42 PM PDT, April 08, 2021

The creators of the treasure hunt, Kurt and Kelly Stokes, said they want players to take in all that the state of Maine has to offer as they search for the money.

Somewhere in Maine, in the country's northernmost state, $20,000 has been hidden and it's all yours, provided you can find it in the jagged and mountainous terrain that covers more than 35,000 square miles.

Seekers are invited to come on up to the Pine Street State by residents Kurt and Kelly Stokes, and their company, Dirigo Treasures LLC.

“We created the game to celebrate Maine’s 200 years of statehood,” Kurt told The Lincoln County News. “What better way to celebrate Maine than to get people out of the house, out of their town, and exploring parts of the state they never knew existed?”

The Newcastle couple spent three years photographing and exploring their state. The treasure hunt involves a secret, a riddle, and a puzzle.

Contestants will begin their search with a deck of cards featuring 52 iconic images and locations in Maine. Armed with an instruction manual, players will travel each location, where they'll find a new visual clue. The winner will eventually find $20,000 in cash or cash equivalent.

“We want players to explore the unique scenery of Maine, from its rushing rivers to green forests and towering mountains,” Kurt said. “We designed the game to be geographically and historically diverse.” There are no strenuous or dangerous terrains in the hunt, he said.

Those interested in participating in the treasure search may sign up here.

RELATED STORIES

Former Treasure Hunter Still in Jail for Allegedly Refusing to Reveal Location of Gold Worth Millions
Treasure Hunter Finds Lost Cellphone in River, Returns it to Owner After 1.5 Years
Demand Grows to Call Off $2M Treasure Hunt as Another Searcher Disappears, Is Presumed Dead
Jelly Belly Founder Announces Willy Wonka Golden Ticket Treasure Hunt ContestOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Near-Death Experiences Prove to Be Transformative for These Women Who Say They Saw the Other Side
1

Near-Death Experiences Prove to Be Transformative for These Women Who Say They Saw the Other Side

News
Florida State Lawmaker Says Rep. Matt Gaetz, Joel Greenberg Left Her 'Uncomfortable' Voicemail in 2019
2

Florida State Lawmaker Says Rep. Matt Gaetz, Joel Greenberg Left Her 'Uncomfortable' Voicemail in 2019

Politics
2 Teenagers Arrested After Accidental Shooting of High School Senior During Target Practice, Police say
3

2 Teenagers Arrested After Accidental Shooting of High School Senior During Target Practice, Police say

Crime
Mother From UK Gives Birth to 'Super Twins' After Getting Pregnant Twice
4

Mother From UK Gives Birth to 'Super Twins' After Getting Pregnant Twice

Offbeat
Piney Point Reservoir: State of Emergency Declared as Leak in Florida Wastewater Pond Threatens Total Collapse
5

Piney Point Reservoir: State of Emergency Declared as Leak in Florida Wastewater Pond Threatens Total Collapse

News