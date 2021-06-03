Advocate Malala Yousafzai appeared on a recent cover of British Vogue where she discussed her dedication to activism.

Yousafzai began advocating for girls' rights for education at a young age, and acquired national attention after recovering from being shot in the head during a Taliban-led assault where they opened fire on her school bus.

Her miraculous recovery and continued push for protective policy led her to publish a 2013 best selling autobiography and later becoming the youngest person to receive a Nobel Peace Prize at 17.

Yousafzai posted the cover on her Instagram, saying “I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart when she has a vision and a mission – and I hope that every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world.”

The activist recently graduated from Oxford University with a degree in philosophy, politics and economics. At 23, Yousafzai’s dedication to activism has only just begun.

Related Stories