Malala Appears on Cover of British Vogue and Discusses Advocacy
Malala Yousafzai uses her platform to continue to discuss politics and activism, and discusses her time at Oxford with British Vogue.
Advocate Malala Yousafzai appeared on a recent cover of British Vogue where she discussed her dedication to activism.
Yousafzai began advocating for girls' rights for education at a young age, and acquired national attention after recovering from being shot in the head during a Taliban-led assault where they opened fire on her school bus.
Her miraculous recovery and continued push for protective policy led her to publish a 2013 best selling autobiography and later becoming the youngest person to receive a Nobel Peace Prize at 17.
Yousafzai posted the cover on her Instagram, saying “I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart when she has a vision and a mission – and I hope that every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world.”
The activist recently graduated from Oxford University with a degree in philosophy, politics and economics. At 23, Yousafzai’s dedication to activism has only just begun.
