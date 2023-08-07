The man charged with kidnapping a woman and then holding her captive in a cinderblock cell once appeared on "Judge Judy."

Five years before his shocking arrest, Nagasi Zuberi and his then-girlfriend Alycia Westfall appeared before Judge Judith Sheindlin for an episode of her popular syndicated court show.

Zuberi is almost unrecognizable wearing a suit and tie in the episode, where he claims his girlfriend doused his suits with bleach.

He also introduced into evidence cellphone video, which allegedly showed Westfall throwing a bottle at him.

Breaking glass can be heard in the video, along with Zuberi declaring: "You going to jail, broh. You going to jail. I'm calling 911. You just threw a bottle at me."

Zuberi later told Judge Judy that Westfall hit him in the head "two or three times with an alcohol bottle."

For her part, Westfall countersued Zuberi over what she called a false restraining order that he obtained from police.

Westfall also alleged that Zuberi had put hands on her, but Judge Judy dismissed that claim when Westfall was unable to produce any evidence to back up her statement.

In the end, Judge Judy sided with Zuberi. She dismissed the counterclaim and ordered Westfall pay $2,500 to Zuberi for allegedly pouring bleach on his suits.

Zuberi is now dealing with far more serious legal matters after allegedly kidnapping a sex worker off the street and driving her 450 miles to Klamath Falls, Oregon.

That is where he allegedly kept her prisoner in a cinderblock dungeon, until she managed to escape by breaking down the door and calling 911.

FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Stephanie Shark applauded the woman's bravery and noted the many other women she likely saved by making that heroic effort to escape.

"The victim’s focus, actions and her will to survive triggered a law enforcement response that may have actually saved many other women from a similar nightmare," said Shark.

The FBI suspects that Zuberi is linked to at least four sexual assaults in four states.

Zuberi, 29, also known as Sakima, Justin Hyche, and Justin Kouassi, has been charged with interstate kidnapping and transporting an individual across state lines with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. Those charges came after a federal grand jury indictment in Portland last week.

On July 26, 2023, Zuberi made his first appearance in federal court before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the District of Nevada, at which time he was ordered detained pending his transfer to Oregon.

Interstate kidnapping is punishable by up to life in federal prison and transporting an individual across state lines with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity is punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison.