A Texas man jailed in the theft of monkeys from the Dallas Zoo allegedly told investigators he'd do it again, police said.

Davion Irvin, 24, allegedly said he swiped the emperor tamarin monkeys at night, tthen used the city's light rail system as a getaway vehicle, an arrest warrant affidavit claims, according to local reports.

Irvin was arrested last week after asking questions at a downtown Dallas aquarium about animals there, police said. He is charged with six counts of animal cruelty and two counts of burglary.

Acting on a tip, police said they found the simians, named Bella and Finn, on Jan. 31, the day after they were discovered missing. Police also said they found several cats and pigeons and fish food that disappeared from a staff-only area of the zoo earlier in January but hadn't been reported stolen, the affidavits said, according to reports.

Irvin told investigators he loved animals and would take more if he was released from jail, the affidavits allege, according to reports.

He remains jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail and his next court date is scheduled for Feb. 28, according to online records.

Related Stories