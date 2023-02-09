Man Accused of Stealing 2 Monkeys From Dallas Zoo Told Officers He Planned to Keep Taking Animals, Police Say
Police say the Texas man suspected of stealing two monkeys from the Dallas Zoo last week admitted to them he broke into the enclosure at night and stole the simians.
A Texas man jailed in the theft of monkeys from the Dallas Zoo allegedly told investigators he'd do it again, police said.
Davion Irvin, 24, allegedly said he swiped the emperor tamarin monkeys at night, tthen used the city's light rail system as a getaway vehicle, an arrest warrant affidavit claims, according to local reports.
Irvin was arrested last week after asking questions at a downtown Dallas aquarium about animals there, police said. He is charged with six counts of animal cruelty and two counts of burglary.
Acting on a tip, police said they found the simians, named Bella and Finn, on Jan. 31, the day after they were discovered missing. Police also said they found several cats and pigeons and fish food that disappeared from a staff-only area of the zoo earlier in January but hadn't been reported stolen, the affidavits said, according to reports.
Irvin told investigators he loved animals and would take more if he was released from jail, the affidavits allege, according to reports.
He remains jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail and his next court date is scheduled for Feb. 28, according to online records.
