A Chicago man has been arrested for the September 17 killing of a good Samaritan after police say he asked a woman if she needed help following a domestic dispute, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Jesus Garcia was arrested Tuesday, more than a month after the incident, Chicago Sun Times reported. He was charged with first degree murder.

Michael Bankston III asked Garcia’s girlfriend if she needed help after witnessing a dispute, and the inquiry allegedly bothered Garcia so much that prosecutors say he shot and killed Bankston, according to reports.

Once in custody, Garcia waived his right to remain silent and admitted he shot Bankston, because he thought the innocent man who had intervened “was going to do something to him,” prosecutor Kevin DeBoni said according to NBC Chicago.

Garcia allegedly said he disassembled and threw the gun he used “in the lagoon.”

Prosecutors say Garcia then told police that he ran from the crime scene, took off his shirt and let his hair down. Prosecutors say he returned to the crime scene where someone had recognized him, NBC Chicago reported.

The alleged gunman said he previously had been diagnosed with mental illness but wasn’t able to communicate more specifically what the diagnoses were, an assistant public defender told Judge Marie McCarthy last week in court during a bond hearing, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

Surveillance cameras captured the incident and helped police track down the alleged perpetrator.

Judge McCarthy denied Garcia bail and he is due in court again on November 17. During his appearance last week, he did not enter a plea.

Inside Edition Digital reached out to his attorney, a public defender, for comment and has not heard back.

