Hannah Guiterrez-Reed, the armorer on the set of “Rust,” is speaking out for the first time since last week’s fatal shooting. Lawyers for the embattled armorer claim she was overworked and denied time to train the crew and that the whole production became unsafe.

“Hannah was hired on two positions...which made it extremely difficult to focus on her job as an armorer,” her attorneys said in a statement. “She fought for training, days to maintain weapons, and proper time to prepare for gunfire, but ultimately was overruled.”

Guiterrez-Reed also claims she "has no idea where the live rounds came from” and "never witnessed anyone shoot live rounds."

Weapon safety expert Steve Wolf believes Alec Baldwin should take some responsibility in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“The key rule is never point a gun at anything you don't want to destroy, and he pointed a gun at someone who posed no threat to him,” Wolf said.

Wolf says if a replica gun had been used, the entire tragedy could have been avoided.

“It gives you the safety benefit of not being able to put live ammo in it. If you try to put live ammo into it, it won’t go,” Wolf said.

Meanwhile, Hutchins' widower and young son had the heart-wrenching task of bringing the cinematographer's belongings from the New Mexico set back to their beach home in Venice, California.

Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, were recently spotted shopping at a clothing store in Manchester, Vermont.

