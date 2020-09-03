Man Arrested After Ordering at Taco Bell Drive-Thru Naked

An Oklahoma man pulled up to a Taco Bell Drive-Thru, but forgot something at home - his clothes. The naked man allegedly ordered and paid for his food and employees noticed he didn’t have any clothes on.

A police report said after paying, he stayed in the drive-thru and requested extra sauce packets, another taco and napkins. Police said the man then left the drive-thru but returned once more to ask for more napkins again.

When police arrived, they detained the man, who they identified as 61-year-old Christopher Sale. Police said Sale told them he was naked because his clothes were in the washer and he was hungry. He said he didn’t realize driving naked was illegal.

“I then told him to get out again and he made a statement about not wanting to because of the state he was in,” the arresting officer reported. “I reminded him of the fact that he made the decision to drive this way and told him to get out.”

He had a white towel in his car, which he was able to partially cover himself with, police said. He was then booked in jail and given clothes.

Sale was charged with felony indecent exposure. He has since posted $2,000 bond.

