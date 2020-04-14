Zoom Blunders in the Age of COVID-19: Shirtless Lawyers, Flatulence and Naked Spouses

Incredulous circuit judge Dennis Bailey wrote "It is remarkable how many ATTORNEYS appear inappropriately on camera,” in a letter posted to the Weston Bar Association website. “We’ve seen many lawyers in casual shirts and blouses, with no concern for ill-grooming, in bedrooms with the master bed in the background, etc. One male lawyer appeared shirtless and one female attorney appeared still in bed, still under the covers."

And "putting on a beach cover-up won't cover up [that] you're poolside in a bathing suit. So, please, if you don't mind, let's treat court hearings as court hearings, whether Zooming or not,” he chided.

In the business world, that recurring Freudian nightmare where one dreams they are in naked in public, has become an embarrassing reality.

Posting on Twitter, a wife wrote of stepping out of the shower only to discover there were no towels in the bathroom. Dripping, she ran to grab one, realizing too late that her spouse was on a conference call with his colleagues.

“Pro-tip: if you and your husband are both working from home, check to see if he's on a four-way video call BEFORE running past the office naked to get a towel from the linen closet. #RealStory #COVID19 #WFH,” wrote Christina Kerby, a health care and crisis communicator.

Yvette Chua outed herself on Twitter after mistakenly believing she had hit the mute button before audibly passing gas. “WFH Day 3: Was in a 15 person online meeting, thought I was muted, farted really loudly.......... sh*t ,” she wrote.

Parents trying to hold onto their sanity and their jobs while working in homes filled with noisy kids have also publicly shared their shame.

Pineapple Media co-founder Jenna Weiss-Berman, trying to multi-task in the company of her 3-year-old son, ended up sharing an anatomy lesson, courtesy of her toddler.

“My kid just walked into my video conference, yelled ‘look at my penis,’ and hit the button on his fart machine. Working from home going really great!” she posted to Twitter.

A woman named Ashley shared online that her Google Home device chimed in, unbidden, when a question was asked during a business video call.

"I'm in a WFH meeting and my Google Home just answered a question someone on the video call asked, unprompted. I nearly jumped out of my skin."