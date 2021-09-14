A California man was arrested by Capitol Police for possessing weapons in his white supremacist-symbol-laden truck.

Police said that Donald Craighead was near the Democratic National Committee headquarters with his pickup truck that had a machete and bayonet in tow.

The 44-year-old man told the police that he was on "on patrol" and "began talking about white supremacist ideology and other rhetoric pertaining to white supremacy," according to the Capitol Police press release.

Craighead’s truck, which was covered in swastikas and other white supremacist symbols, had the image of an American flag in place of its missing license plate, according to police.

According to CBS, a rally for those involved with the January insurrection and other far-right groups is planned for later this week, but authorities are unsure if Craighead was planning to attend this or any other demonstrations.

Police said that they are continuing to investigate the situation, and "there is no indication" that the incident was "related to any particular interest in the DNC," according to a source of CBS.

Related Stories