White Supremacists Are Looking to Be Employed in Law Enforcement, FBI Reportedly Warns

A scathing leaked FBI report obtained by ABC News says that racially motivated white supremacists have been seeking employment by law enforcement agencies.

FBI investigations have taken place between 2016 and 2020 and discovered that right-wing extremists and other white supremacists are looking to further their ideologies by seeking affiliation with law enforcement entities, the outlet reported, referencing the report.

Some extremists have sought to join the military or police departments so they could commit acts of violence towards minority groups, according to the report. Others sought to wage war against members of those groups, the report said.

The FBI document, written Feb. 25, cites informants with "excellent access" and information from records, the outlet noted.

The FBI report was distributed to law enforcement agencies in Texas and other places in the U.S., according to ABC. The extremists focused on in this report were inspired by a publication titled, "Siege," which serves as a white supremacist motivation for neo-Nazi groups, ABC reported.

"When we asked the FBI last year to testify about white supremacists executing plans to infiltrate law enforcement entities across America, the bureau refused and told us it had no evidence that racist infiltration was a problem," Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said in a statement, according to ABC News.

"Now, the January insurrection -- and the growing evidence of off-duty law enforcement officers being involved in the attack on Congress -- and this newly leaked report confirm in my mind that the FBI's failure to level with the American people about organized racist infiltration of law enforcement is having dangerous and deadly consequences."

ABC reported that FBI spokesperson Katherine Gulotta said that "FBI field offices routinely share information with their local law enforcement partners to assist in protecting the communities they serve." She did not specifically address the content of the report, the outlet said.

The issue of violent extremism has been prevalent in the country for far too long, but lawmakers are finally sounding the alarm to the issue of rising domestic terrorism in the country.

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified last week that there are currently 2,000 domestic terrorism investigations in the country right now, up by nearly 1,000 since when he started in 2017.

He also added that the number of arrests against racially motivated violent extremists last year was "almost triple" what they were in his first year.

At least 30 people with law enforcement training are tied to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, according to The New York Times and other reports.

