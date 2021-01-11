US Capitol Police Officer Praised for Deterring Rioters During Siege Identified as Eugene Goodman

The police officer revered for his role in distracting pro-Trump rioters who breached the chambers of the Capitol last week has been identified as Eugene Goodman. By the end of the weekend, CNN reporter Kristin Wilson was able to identify Goodman, who was only known in the days following the siege of the U.S. Capitol as the man in a video who was confronted by a mass of rioters who had entered the building from gaining access to the chambers where senators had yet to be evacuated from, CBS News reported.
